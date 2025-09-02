AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 50,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 284,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $13,575,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

