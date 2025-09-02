AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Palladyne AI Corp. $PDYN

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.06% of Palladyne AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palladyne AI

In related news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 14,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $109,882.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 584,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,653.78. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,406 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $47,532.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,791.12. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $200,065 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palladyne AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

PDYN opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Palladyne AI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

See Also

