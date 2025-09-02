AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Corporation $WAT

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters Stock Up 1.4%

Waters stock opened at $301.89 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.