AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $82,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,343,000 after purchasing an additional 350,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.85%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

