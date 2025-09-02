AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 196.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Doximity by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

