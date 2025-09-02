AlphaQuest LLC Sells 23,357 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cannae by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cannae by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 2,236.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cannae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

