AlphaQuest LLC Sells 24,980 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 94,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of GTX stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.01.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Garrett Motion

Insider Activity

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,623,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,878,061.44. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,740,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,907,224 shares of company stock valued at $157,275,679. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.