AlphaQuest LLC Sells 25,241 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,407,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,359,000 after acquiring an additional 385,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,054,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,660,000 after buying an additional 146,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,912,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,302,000 after buying an additional 174,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $139,984.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,776.99. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip James Mason sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $90,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,350.55. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,478 shares of company stock worth $2,275,833 over the last ninety days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

