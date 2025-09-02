AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,734,000 after acquiring an additional 51,928 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 166,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,470,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $2,623,843.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,649.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 8,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $336,486.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,930.83. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,650 shares of company stock worth $10,690,789. Insiders own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.