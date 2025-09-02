AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,512 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LPX opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.58. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

