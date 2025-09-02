AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,014 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

