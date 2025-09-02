AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,540 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 601,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.