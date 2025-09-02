AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $202,521.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,994 shares in the company, valued at $747,125.04. This trade represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,358.68. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,961 shares of company stock worth $966,602 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $727.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.28. CareDx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.