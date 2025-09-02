Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $32,169,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,578,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2,367.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 263,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 252,659 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after buying an additional 168,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 16.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

