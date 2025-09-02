American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,697 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 2,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communication presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

