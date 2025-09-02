American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,430 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,162,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,513,000 after buying an additional 253,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.29. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

