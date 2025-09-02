American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 713.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,156,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 241,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447,917 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $378.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,282,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,257,218.25. The trade was a 6.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

