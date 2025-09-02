American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 58,763 Shares of Planet Labs PBC $PL

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,763 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 678,486 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.81. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

