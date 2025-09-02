American Century Companies Inc. Sells 20,016 Shares of Westlake Corp. $WLK

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake by 3,005.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. Westlake Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.