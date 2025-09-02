Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 379,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 320,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after acquiring an additional 317,247 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $263.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.31 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

