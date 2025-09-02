Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 444.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $567.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARVN

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.