Astria Therapeutics, Inc. $ATXS Stake Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,295 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Astria Therapeutics worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,680,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 299,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Astria Therapeutics Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

