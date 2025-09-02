Atlanticus Holdings Corporation $ATLC Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Atlanticus by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.60.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The firm had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,529.88. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

