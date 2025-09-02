Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3%

AVY stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $224.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

