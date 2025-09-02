Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after acquiring an additional 821,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,141 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,352 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,418,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,326 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,292.96. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $92,440.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,935.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $14,924,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

