Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $2,026,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $92,440.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,935.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

