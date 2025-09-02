BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Stock Position Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BOK Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

