Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 76.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,046,689 shares in the company, valued at $89,188,369.69. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,888,000.85. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,085. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

