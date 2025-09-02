British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 324.40 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 324.80 ($4.40), with a volume of 4584983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.80 ($4.52).

British Land Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.35.

Get British Land alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Rucker acquired 29,000 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 per share, for a total transaction of £100,050. Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 353 per share, with a total value of £49,420. In the last three months, insiders purchased 170,107 shares of company stock worth $60,723,970. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.