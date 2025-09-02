Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $3.46 dividend. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CALM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

