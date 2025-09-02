Camplify (ASX:CHL) Insider Justin Hales Buys 32,667 Shares

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Justin Hales acquired 32,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,994.15.
Camplify Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Camplify Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Camplify
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Camplify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camplify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.