Camplify (ASX:CHL) Insider Justin Hales Buys 32,667 Shares

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Justin Hales acquired 32,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,994.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. The company operates Camplify, a platform that offers RVs, including caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, and campervans for rent; and PaulCamper, a peer-to-peer RV sharing platform.

