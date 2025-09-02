Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Decreased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $227.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

