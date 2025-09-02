Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carnival by 199.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 22.1% in the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,060,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 967,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Carnival by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

