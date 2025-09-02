Cass Information Systems, Inc $CASS Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $570.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.45. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cass Information Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

