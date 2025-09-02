CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Position Lessened by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. BNP Paribas lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

