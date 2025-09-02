Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $26,299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 13,619.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 147,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $136.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

