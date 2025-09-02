Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,957,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,887,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,647,000 after buying an additional 619,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CICC Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of -614.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,705 shares of company stock worth $137,798,322. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

