CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

CNX Resources stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

