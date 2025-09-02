Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stake Boosted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $304.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $8,167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,849.46. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,871 shares of company stock worth $436,447,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

