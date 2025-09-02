Comerica Bank Acquires 12,200 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 37,333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 568.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,428.94. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,832,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.