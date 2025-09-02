Comerica Bank Acquires 1,540 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AVDE opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.