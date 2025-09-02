Comerica Bank Acquires 486 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 984,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

