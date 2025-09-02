Comerica Bank Acquires 73,931 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 436.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 26.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,787,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 224,758 shares during the period. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

