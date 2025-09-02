Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,031,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $52,755,200. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

