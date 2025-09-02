Comerica Bank Buys 14,895 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 501.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,860,000 after buying an additional 7,487,107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 242,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 138,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,820,000 after buying an additional 4,387,424 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

