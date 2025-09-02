Comerica Bank Buys 2,461 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.9834 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

