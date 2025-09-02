Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,258 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,029,000 after purchasing an additional 835,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,808,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

