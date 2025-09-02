Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1227 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

