Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

