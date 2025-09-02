Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 486,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after purchasing an additional 113,169 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,549,000. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.2849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

